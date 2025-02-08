Now Shell Out More For Travel in Bengaluru's Namma Metro

Bengaluru: As expected, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday hiked the fares of Namma Metro by up to 50 per cent effective from Sunday.

The fare increase ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 90 against the existing range of Rs 10 to Rs 60. While the BMRCL has kept the base price (upto 2 km) untouched at Rs 10, it has increased the fares on all distance slabs by Rs 5 to Rs 30. Those travelling long distances ranging from 20km to 30km will be the most affected as they have to shell 50% more on their daily travel. Due to the hike, a person travelling to and from Madavara to Central Silk Board Junction will have to shell out Rs 180 against Rs 120.

Justifying the hike, the BMRCL in a release said the Fair Fixation Committee (FFC) headed by retired Madras High Court Judge Justice R Tharani has struck a fine balance between affordability and financial sustainability while recommending fare revision. The FFC had proposed the fare hike after a thorough review of metro fare structures in India and abroad on December 16. After the hike, the BMRCL anticipates an additional daily revenue of approximately Rs 80 lakh or more, depending on passenger numbers.

A 5% discount being given on smart cards has been continued while an additional 5% discount has been offered for people travelling on metro trains during non-peak hours from 12pm to 4 pm and 9pm to closing hours on weekdays. Smart card holders will also get a 10% discount on all Sundays and national holidays like January 26, August 15 and October 2 throughout the day. However, they will have to maintain a minimum balance of Rs 90 in their smart cards to avail the discount, the release said.

BJP MP's assurance did not come true

After the FFC submitted its report to the BMRCL Board in December recommending upward revision of Namma Metro fares, BJP MP from Bengaluru Central PC Mohan had claimed that the proposal to hike fares has been put on hold following a direction from the Modi Government. Claiming it a big win for the people of Bengaluru, Mohan had also said that the centre had asked for a comprehensive report from BMRCL before making any decision on fare hike.

"BMRCL's proposed 45% metro fare hike, set for Feb 1, has been put on hold. The Modi government has directed BMRCL to submit a comprehensive report before making any decision. A big win for the people of Bengaluru- ensuring transparency, accountability and fair metro pricing," Mohan posted on X on January 29.







