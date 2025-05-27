ETV Bharat / state

Now, Punjab's 'Thar Wali Constable' Booked For Amassing Wealth Beyond Income

A file photo of Punjab Police constable Amandeep Kaur being taken by police after her arrest in a drugs case ( File/ETV Bharat )

Bathinda: Dismissed constable of the Punjab Police, Amandeep Kaur, who was earlier arrested in a drugs case, was sent to three-day police remand by a court in a disproportionate assets case on Tuesday, a day after her arrest in the latter case.

DA Case

Kaur was arrested by the Vigilance Department Bathinda from the house of singer Afsana Khan's sister Raftaar Khan in Badal village on Monday on charges of amassing assets beyond her income. According to the Vigilance Department, Kaur's income from the year 2018 to 2025 is Rs 1.08 crore while her expenditure has been declared at Rs 1.39 crore which is 28 percent more than her income.

Vigilance officials had produced Kaur in court today and sought a 5-day police remand, but the court has granted her a three-day police remand.

DSP Kulwant Singh said while talking to the media outside the Bathinda court confirmed the three-day police remand saying they will question Kaur regarding the disproportionate expenditure.

Punjab Police has seized her movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 1.35 crore.