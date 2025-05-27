Now, Punjab's 'Thar Wali Constable' Booked For Amassing Wealth Beyond Income

Bathinda: Dismissed constable of the Punjab Police, Amandeep Kaur, who was earlier arrested in a drugs case, was sent to three-day police remand by a court in a disproportionate assets case on Tuesday, a day after her arrest in the latter case.
DA Case
Kaur was arrested by the Vigilance Department Bathinda from the house of singer Afsana Khan's sister Raftaar Khan in Badal village on Monday on charges of amassing assets beyond her income. According to the Vigilance Department, Kaur's income from the year 2018 to 2025 is Rs 1.08 crore while her expenditure has been declared at Rs 1.39 crore which is 28 percent more than her income.
Vigilance officials had produced Kaur in court today and sought a 5-day police remand, but the court has granted her a three-day police remand.
DSP Kulwant Singh said while talking to the media outside the Bathinda court confirmed the three-day police remand saying they will question Kaur regarding the disproportionate expenditure.
Punjab Police has seized her movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 1.35 crore.
Drugs Case
Kaur, a resident of village Chak Fateh Singh Wala in Bathinda district, was arrested on April 2 in Bathinda with 17.71 g of heroin recovered from her SUV. This followed her dismissal from service for violation of departmental rules under section 311 of the constitution. A case was also registered under FIR No. 65 registered on April 2, 2025 at Police Station Canal Colony under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
From 'Instagram Queen' And 'Thar Wali Constable' To Jail
Kaur, who was popular with the names like 'Instagram Queen' and 'Thar Wali Constable' is popular on social media where she flaunted lavish lifestyle and luxury cars and has thousands of followers.
The Vigilance Bureau has registered a case number 15 dated 26/05/2025 at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station Bathinda Range under Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the disproportionate assets case.
The dismissed constable will be next produced in the court on May 27.
Read More: