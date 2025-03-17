Devotees Will Soon Be Able To Perform Rituals At Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Devotees will soon be able to perform rituals on their own at the Ram Mandir here.

The devotees will be able to offer bhog and perform aarti at the shrine. For this, they will be required to apply on the website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. After getting the approval, they will be able to perform the rituals at the temple. The Trust will soon come up with a set of rules for this. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said many people from within the country and abroad are eager to serve Ramlala. "Devotees have expressed their desire to offer bhog to Ramlala along with performing aarti. The Ram Mandir Trust will prepare a detailed transparent plan on this. Devotees will be able to get the approval by applying online on the Trust's website," he said.

At a meeting of the trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the members paid tributes to Kameshwar Chaupal, a former member of the Trust and priest Acharya Satyendra Das who passed away recently. After the meeting, Rai said the ongoing work at Ram temple will be completed by June. "96% of the work has been completed. At least 70% work on Parakota is over and it is expected to be completed by September. The work on Shabri Nishad Raj and other sages' temple on the Ram Temple complex will be completed by May," he said.

The general secretary said the work on Lord Sheshavatar Temple is expected to be completed by August. "40% work has been completed. The statue of Tulsidas will be unveiled at the Yatri Suvidha Kendra at the Ram temple complex on the day of Manas Jayanti on upcoming Ram Navami," he said. Rai said in the last five years, 944 kg of silver has been donated to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The metal was handed over to the Government of India Mint for its purification. After melting it, 92% silver has been found to be pure. The Trust has received bricks of 20 kg each," he informed.

Rai further said a plan has been prepared to provide low cost accommodation to devotees coming from far off places. The Trust will build a Yatri Niwas with donations from devotees.