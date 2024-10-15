ETV Bharat / state

Nov 20 Will Decide Maharashtra's Future; Mahayuti Will Get Bigger Mandate: CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will retain power in the state.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Nov 20 Will Decide Maharashtra's Future; Mahayuti Will Get Bigger Mandate: CM Shinde
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will retain power in the state by getting a "bigger mandate" in the next month's assembly polls. He also said his government made everyone - from women to senior citizens and from farmers to a common man - stakeholders of power through welfare schemes and this will get reflected in the election results.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said November 20 - the day when Maharashtra goes to polls - will decide the future of the state. The Mahayuti government will come to power with a bigger mandate, the CM asserted. "We are working as a team and (I am) working as a common man," the chief minister said.

"From 'Ladki Bahin' (beloved sisters) to senior citizens, from farmers to common man, we made everyone a stakeholder of power through schemes. We have shown this to Maharashtra. It ranks number one in development, industry, basic infrastructure and welfare schemes. This will reflect in the outcome of the elections," Shinde said.

He also attacked the opposition for doubting the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and accused them of having double standards. "We are facing elections by putting a united front on the basis of development," Shinde said. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, while the votes will be counted on November 23.

