Notorious Tiger Poacher Of Baheliya Gang Held In Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

Chandrapur: Authorities have arrested a member of the organised gang of Baheliya poachers—notorious for hunting tigers, from the forests of this district of Maharashtra.

The suspect, Ajit Rajgond, was arrested from Chandrapur, which is known as a paradise for the big cats, is seen as a major concern as the number of tigers in the district has seen a significant rise.

Per official data, there are more than 100 tigers in the area, including the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, which also resulted in the increasing human-wildlife conflict.

The state’s forest department has confirmed the Rajgond’s arrest and said it was investigating the matter.

Baheliya Gang Notorious For Hunting

The Baheliya gang, which is originally from Madhya Pradesh, is infamous for hunting tigers. They are skilled in killing the big cats in secret and have hunted many tigers across the country.

“The gang also has international connections, and it was active in the Chandrapur district 20 years ago, and after that, their presence was not seen much,” said an official.

Smugglers Caught Earlier In 2021