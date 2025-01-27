Notorious Tiger Poacher Of Baheliya Gang Held In Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

Chandrapur: Authorities have arrested a member of the organised gang of Baheliya poachers—notorious for hunting tigers, from the forests of this district of Maharashtra.
The suspect, Ajit Rajgond, was arrested from Chandrapur, which is known as a paradise for the big cats, is seen as a major concern as the number of tigers in the district has seen a significant rise.
Per official data, there are more than 100 tigers in the area, including the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, which also resulted in the increasing human-wildlife conflict.
The state’s forest department has confirmed the Rajgond’s arrest and said it was investigating the matter.
Baheliya Gang Notorious For Hunting
The Baheliya gang, which is originally from Madhya Pradesh, is infamous for hunting tigers. They are skilled in killing the big cats in secret and have hunted many tigers across the country.
“The gang also has international connections, and it was active in the Chandrapur district 20 years ago, and after that, their presence was not seen much,” said an official.
Smugglers Caught Earlier In 2021
In 2021, the Buttibori Forest Department in Nagpur arrested some accused of smuggling tiger parts. Later, the probe revealed that tigers were being hunted in the Pombhurna and Sindewahi areas of the district. In December, two accused were arrested from Lohara. However, it was not revealed that a large gang was active in this.
Smuggler In Forest Custody
On January 25, Rajgond was spotted in the forest area of Chunala in Rajura taluka. After questioning him, the forest department staff became suspicious, and he was taken into custody.
“After learning his identity during the investigation, the forest department was shocked. He was remanded in forest custody on Sunday. His investigation is underway by the forest department,” officials said.
Alert Issued By Forest Departments of Other States
Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) said Rajgond was released on bail in the tiger hunting case in September. “There is a possibility that he hunted tigers in forests like Chandrapur, which are considered a paradise for tigers,” he said.
The ACF said the details of his arrest had been shared with the forest departments of other states for an in-depth probe.
