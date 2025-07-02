Notorious Robber Injured In Police Encounter In Delhi, Held

New Delhi: A notorious and wanted robber Lalit alias Nepali was injured in an encounter with the Delhi Police in the early hours of Wednesday and arrested, police said.

A joint operation was launched by the Special Task Force (STF) of the South East District Police and the Sunlight Colony police station near Sarai Kale Khan bus stand area of ​​​​Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the accused is involved in over two dozen criminal cases and has been declared 'fugitive' by the court in many cases. Lalit was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in a criminal case registered in Saket police station. Delhi Police has also recovered a state-of-the-art semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges from him.

During the joint operation early this morning, ACP Lajpat Nagar made a narrow escape due to his bulletproof jacket while Lalit was injured in a retaliatory action and was admitted to a hospital.

"In a joint operation of South East District STF and Sunlight Colony police station, an encounter took place with wanted criminal Lalit near Sarai Kale Khan bus stand. He is involved in about two dozen crimes and has been declared absconding by the court. He was arrested after being injured in the encounter," Delhi Police said in a statement,

Earlier on 29 June, two persons accused of robbing US nationals were injured in an encounter in Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple in Delhi. According to the police, during the encounter that took place at 5 am, both the accused were shot in the leg. They first shot at the police, who fired in response and arrested both of them. Delhi Police is constantly taking action against miscreants involved in criminal activities and many encounters have come to light in the last few months.