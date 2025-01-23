Notorious Gangster DK Rao Among 7 Held In Rs 2.5 Crore Ransom Demand Case In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested seven persons, including the notorious gangster DK Rao and his six associates, for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 2.5 crore from a hotelier.
The action was taken following a complaint with the crime branch and the Anti-Extortion Squad (AES) of the police accusing Rao and his accomplices of demanding the ransom.
Allegations of Extortion
According to officials, in the complaint received by the AES of the Mumbai Police from a hotelier, the arrested gangster and his associates had demanded a ransom of Rs 2.5 crore. They had also threatened the complainant to kill him if the ransom was not paid.
The police investigated the case and registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested a total of seven people, including Rao. Further investigation is underway to gather more details and whether there was any other angle to the crime, Mumbai Police said.
Court Appearance
Meanwhile, Rao and six other accused are likely to be produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court this afternoon.
This is not the first time Rao was arrested in an extortion case. He was held for a similar case in 2017. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2022 in the case.
Rao is known to be a close confidant of infamous gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, popularly known by his moniker Chhota Rajan.
