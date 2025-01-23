ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Gangster DK Rao Among 7 Held In Rs 2.5 Crore Ransom Demand Case In Mumbai

The action was taken following a complaint by a hotelier accusing Rao and his accomplices of demanding the ransom.

Notorious Gangster DK Rao Among 7 Held In Rs 2.5 Crore Ransom Demand Case In Mumbai
Notorious gangster D K Rao (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested seven persons, including the notorious gangster DK Rao and his six associates, for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 2.5 crore from a hotelier.

The action was taken following a complaint with the crime branch and the Anti-Extortion Squad (AES) of the police accusing Rao and his accomplices of demanding the ransom.

Allegations of Extortion

According to officials, in the complaint received by the AES of the Mumbai Police from a hotelier, the arrested gangster and his associates had demanded a ransom of Rs 2.5 crore. They had also threatened the complainant to kill him if the ransom was not paid.

The police investigated the case and registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested a total of seven people, including Rao. Further investigation is underway to gather more details and whether there was any other angle to the crime, Mumbai Police said.

Court Appearance

Meanwhile, Rao and six other accused are likely to be produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court this afternoon.

This is not the first time Rao was arrested in an extortion case. He was held for a similar case in 2017. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2022 in the case.

Rao is known to be a close confidant of infamous gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, popularly known by his moniker Chhota Rajan.

Read More

  1. Himachal Bizman Gets Death Threat From Punjab Gangster, Police Launch Probe
  2. NIA Announces Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Happy Passia In Grenade Attacks Case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested seven persons, including the notorious gangster DK Rao and his six associates, for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 2.5 crore from a hotelier.

The action was taken following a complaint with the crime branch and the Anti-Extortion Squad (AES) of the police accusing Rao and his accomplices of demanding the ransom.

Allegations of Extortion

According to officials, in the complaint received by the AES of the Mumbai Police from a hotelier, the arrested gangster and his associates had demanded a ransom of Rs 2.5 crore. They had also threatened the complainant to kill him if the ransom was not paid.

The police investigated the case and registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested a total of seven people, including Rao. Further investigation is underway to gather more details and whether there was any other angle to the crime, Mumbai Police said.

Court Appearance

Meanwhile, Rao and six other accused are likely to be produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court this afternoon.

This is not the first time Rao was arrested in an extortion case. He was held for a similar case in 2017. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2022 in the case.

Rao is known to be a close confidant of infamous gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, popularly known by his moniker Chhota Rajan.

Read More

  1. Himachal Bizman Gets Death Threat From Punjab Gangster, Police Launch Probe
  2. NIA Announces Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Happy Passia In Grenade Attacks Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANGSTER DK RAO ARRESTEDRANSOM DEMAND IN MUMBAIMUMBAIGANGSTER DK RAO ARREST IN MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.