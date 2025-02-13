ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Drug Peddler's House Attached In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar

Srinagar: Continuing the crackdown against the drug menace, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached the residential house of a notorious drug dealer in Srinagar.

The residential house valued at Rs 18 lakh belonged to a notorious drug peddler, Javid Ahmad Wani, son of Ali Mohammad, resident of Gasoo in Srinagar’s Hazratbal, said a police official. The property was attached under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

The police official said that the accused person was implicated in several drug-related cases, including NDPS cases at Police Station Nigeen and Police Station Zakoora.

“The accused person has been a chronic drug peddler selling drugs and narcotic substances in the area, especially targeting the youth, which created a challenging environment for public safety and order,” he said.

The attached property, according to police, was acquired from the proceeds of the illegal drug trade. It has been attached under section 68F of the NDPS Act with confirmation from the competent authority and administrator, Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators-Forfeiture of Property Act (SAFEMA), New Delhi.