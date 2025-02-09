ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Criminal Daljot Punjabi Injured In Gunfight With Police; Accomplice Arrested

The police were acting on information received about two notorious criminals travelling from Samba towards Jammu via the Jammu Ring Road

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 7:03 AM IST

Jammu: A notorious criminal named Daljot Punjabi was injured on Saturday in a gunfight with police on the Jammu Ring Road in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu, police said.

His accomplice and another known criminal Aman Singh was arrested by the police.

According to a police spokesman, the police were acting on information received about two notorious criminals travelling from Samba towards Jammu via the Jammu Ring Road.

"Police personnel from the Satwari and Miran Sahib police stations established a checkpoint on the ring road in the Miran Sahib area. When the officers instructed the criminals to stop, the suspects opened fire on them from their vehicles. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one of the criminals, Daljot Singh, also known as Daljot Punjabi and a resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Satwari, was injured. He was subsequently taken to a government medical college in Jammu. Another criminal, Aman Singh, also known as Anu and a resident of Kathua, was apprehended at the scene." he said.

Police have recovered arms and ammunition from the spot. "Further leads are being worked on to track down other members of this group," he added.

