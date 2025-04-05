Protest Against Waqf Bill: Notices Issued To 24 People Who Wore Black Badges In Mosques In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: As many as 24 people have been served notices by the city magistrate in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. They have also been asked to furnish bonds of Rs 2 lakh each.

According to police, these people were found protesting against the Waqf Bill by wearing black badges on their arms during the last Friday prayers of Ramadan in different mosques here on March 28.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat on Saturday said that notices were served to 24 persons in this connection, and added that police have identified more people based on CCTV footage, news agency PTI reported.

The notices were issued by City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap on the police report, asking them to furnish bonds of Rs two lakh each after appearing before the court on April 16.

The people who got notices issued against them said they wore black badges only to show protest in a democratic way. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, asserting that the legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings, but seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill by a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday, after nearly 12 hours of debate, and the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the legislation following an over 13-hour debate. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it.