Notice Issued To SP MP For 'Unauthorised' Construction In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: A show-cause notice has been issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia ur Rehman Barq for allegedly constructing a house without getting the building map approved.

The notice, issued on December 5 under the Uttar Pradesh (Regulation of Building Operations) Act, 1958, highlights violations of local building norms.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia confirmed that the notice has been issued. He said according to the regulations, "anyone constructing a house within a regulated area is required to have the building map approved by authorities".

The DM added that similar notices have been issued to others in the area as well and the notice to Barq was issued for "not complying with the required procedures". Officials have indicated that further action may be taken if the violation is not addressed.

Sambhal has been in the news recently as a court-ordered survey of a mosque led to clashes between protesters and security personnel, leaving four people dead and many injured.