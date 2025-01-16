ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Atishi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh Summoned By Rouse Avenue Court Over Defamation Case By Congress' Sandeep Dikshit

Atishi and Singh have been asked to appear before Chief Additional Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal on January 27.

The Rouse Avenue Court has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh to appear before it on January 27 over a criminal defamation case filed against them by former Congress MP and the party's New Delhi Assembly constituency candidate Sandeep Dikshit
File photos (Left to Right) of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and Delhi CM Atishi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh to appear before it on January 27 over a criminal defamation case filed against them by former Congress MP and the party's New Delhi Assembly constituency candidate Sandeep Dikshit.

The summons was issued by Chief Additional Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal. Dikshit, had filed defamation lawsuits against Atishi and Singh after being accused of receiving money from the BJP ahead of the crucial elections. The Congress leader had demanded evidence from AAP to back their claims. "The claims made by CM Atishi are highly defamatory. They are saying that I am a criminal, and that Farhad Suri and I have received crores of rupees in cash from BJP candidates. I am not going to take it lightly. If you think I have taken any money, I am ready to face ED and CBI. Either AAP should show proof and put me behind bars, or they should be ready to go behind bars for defaming me," Dikshit had said.

Dikshit had said he had claimed Rs 10 crore for defamation. "I will not take a single penny from this. When we win the case, I will give Rs 5 crore for cleaning of Yamuna river and rest Rs 5 crore towards Delhi air pollution combat measures," he had said.

Dikshit is pitted against the likes of AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Pravesh Verma from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Recalling the contribution of his mother, former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit, he had said, “It is an important election. My mother Sheila Dikshit, was an MLA from here. It feels good when people talk about her, how things were at that time, and how she changed their lives. People want a new MLA."

