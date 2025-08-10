Notice Issued To Former Bihar Dy CM Over Allegation Of Holding Two Different EPIC Numbers

Patna: Patna’s Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on Sunday issued a notice to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha over allegations that he holds two different Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers.

Sinha has been asked to submit his response by 5 pm on August 14. According to reports the notice was issued to Sinha by the Land Reforms Deputy Collector, Patna Sadar, Bankipur Assembly constituency.

It read, "In connection with the appropriate matter, it has come to our knowledge that your name is mentioned in the draft electoral roll published during Special Intensive Revision 2025 at 182 Bankipur Vidhan Sabha Constituency Polling Station No. 405 Electoral Roll Serial No. 757, EPIC No.- AFS0853341. Apart from this 168 Lakhisarai assembly constituency is also marked in Lakhisarai EPIC number- IAF3939337. Along with this, your name has been found written in both the places even before special thorough inspection".

It further read, "Your reply regarding the above matters is kindly requested to be given definitely by 5 pm on 14.8.2025 so that early action can be taken".

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had claimed that Vijay Kumar Sinha holds two EPIC cards. The Election Commission issues every eligible voter an EPIC -- Electors Photo Identity Card -- and a voter must have only one EPIC number.

In a press meet, Yadav claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Sinha has two EPIC numbers. "These numbers are in two separate Assembly segments, and his age is also different in these cards. One EPIC number is in the Bankipur segment and his age is 60. Another EPIC number is in Lakhisarai and his age is 57 in this one. So, either he has signed documents for the issue of both these EPIC numbers or the whole Special Intensive Revision process is a fraud," Yadav said.