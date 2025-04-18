ETV Bharat / state

Noted Scotland-Born Indian Author Bill Aitken, A Chronicler Of Time & Travel, Dies In Dehradun

Mussoorie: Noted Scotland-born travel writer Bill Aitken, known for his writings on Indian mountains, rivers, and railways, died here at a hospital on Wednesday night. He was 91.

Atkin, a resident of Mussoorie, suffered a stroke at home. After he was taken to hill town's Landour Community Hospital and given first aid, the doctors referred him to Dehradun Krishna Hospital following his health critical condition.

In the hospital, the doctors kept Bill Atkin on a life support system. His caretaker Kushal Singh in Mussoorie cremated him in Haridwar in accordance with Hindu customs. According to a friend, Aitken was brought to Dehradun a few days ago for treatment after having a fall at his home in Mussoorie but he made little improvement.

Born in Scotland in 1934, Aitken travelled across India following his arrival in the late 1950s, especially in and around the Himalayan ashrams of Kausani and Mirtola.

Advocate Manoj Shaili, a local of Uttarakhand, expressed his condolence, terming the author's death as sad. He lived between Delhi and Mussoorie since the 1970s. However, his travels took him to lesser-known parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Haryana and through the diverse landscapes of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

An Indologist of repute

In over two dozen travel books, Aitken explored India's religious and natural landscapes and wrote intimately about its people and their beliefs. He also had a keen interest in Indian railways and was the president of the Friends of the National Rail Museum in New Delhi.

Some of his noted works are "Seven Sacred Rivers", "Divining the Deccan - A Motorbike to the Heart of India", "Footloose in the Himalaya", "The Nanda Devi Affair", "Exploring Indian Railways", "Mountain Delight", "Travels By a Lesser Line", "Zanskar" and "1000 Himalayan Quiz".

One of his most celebrated works, "Seven Sacred Rivers", documents Aitken's unorthodox pilgrimage spanning 30 years along seven of India's sacred rivers. In "The Nanda Devi Affair", a sequel to "Seven Sacred Rivers", Aitken talks of his great obsession with Nanda Devi, patron goddess of Kumaon and Garhwal.

In his own words in the book, it is "neither a book about Himalayan climbing nor a treatise on hill theology but a diary of mountain relish".