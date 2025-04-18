Noted Scotland-Born Indian Author Bill Aitken, A Chronicler Of Time & Travel, Dies In Dehradun

Mussoorie: Noted Scotland-born travel writer Bill Aitken, known for his writings on Indian mountains, rivers, and railways, died here at a hospital on Wednesday night. He was 91.
Atkin, a resident of Mussoorie, suffered a stroke at home. After he was taken to hill town's Landour Community Hospital and given first aid, the doctors referred him to Dehradun Krishna Hospital following his health critical condition.
In the hospital, the doctors kept Bill Atkin on a life support system. His caretaker Kushal Singh in Mussoorie cremated him in Haridwar in accordance with Hindu customs. According to a friend, Aitken was brought to Dehradun a few days ago for treatment after having a fall at his home in Mussoorie but he made little improvement.
Born in Scotland in 1934, Aitken travelled across India following his arrival in the late 1950s, especially in and around the Himalayan ashrams of Kausani and Mirtola.
Advocate Manoj Shaili, a local of Uttarakhand, expressed his condolence, terming the author's death as sad. He lived between Delhi and Mussoorie since the 1970s. However, his travels took him to lesser-known parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Haryana and through the diverse landscapes of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
An Indologist of repute
In over two dozen travel books, Aitken explored India's religious and natural landscapes and wrote intimately about its people and their beliefs. He also had a keen interest in Indian railways and was the president of the Friends of the National Rail Museum in New Delhi.
Some of his noted works are "Seven Sacred Rivers", "Divining the Deccan - A Motorbike to the Heart of India", "Footloose in the Himalaya", "The Nanda Devi Affair", "Exploring Indian Railways", "Mountain Delight", "Travels By a Lesser Line", "Zanskar" and "1000 Himalayan Quiz".
One of his most celebrated works, "Seven Sacred Rivers", documents Aitken's unorthodox pilgrimage spanning 30 years along seven of India's sacred rivers. In "The Nanda Devi Affair", a sequel to "Seven Sacred Rivers", Aitken talks of his great obsession with Nanda Devi, patron goddess of Kumaon and Garhwal.
In his own words in the book, it is "neither a book about Himalayan climbing nor a treatise on hill theology but a diary of mountain relish".
Tributes pour in
For "Footloose in the Himalaya", Aitken travelled across Rishikesh, Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri on a lively train of holy men. Veteran author Ramachandra Guha paid tribute to the travel writer on X.
"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the wonderful Scottish-born Indian writer Bill Aitken. He knew his adopted country, its cultures and its landscapes intimately. His books 'Seven Sacred Rivers' and 'Footloose in the Himalaya' are classics," he wrote on the social media platform.
Artist Tikulli Dogra wrote on X: "Farewell dear Bill. Travel writer, trekker, lover of the mountains. Funny, kind, generous and a seeker he came to India at age 25 and stayed back. You will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace.
Born in Scotland
Bill Atkin was born on 31 May 1934 in Tully Bodie, Clackmannanshire, Scotland. He did his MA in Comparative Theology from Leeds University. In 1959, at the age of 25, he reached India from Lahore with British tourists without a visa and got Indian citizenship in 1972.
He spent seven years in Mirtola Ashram of Uttarakhand where he took initiation from Shri Krishna Prem and started his deep-dive journey in Hinduism.
Embraced Hinduism
He found deep inspiration from Indian saints and spiritual gurus. They include Sri Ramanujacharya, Sri Krishna Prem and Sri Sai Baba. He adopted the Indian way of life and Hinduism.
The death of Bill Atkin came as an irreparable loss for Indian literature. His works and experiences will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.