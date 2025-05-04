Noted Marathi Director Viju Mane Visits Ramoji Group Stall At WAVES 2025 In Mumbai

Mumbai: On the concluding day of India's first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Maharashtra's Mumbai, renowned director Viju Mane visited the Ramoji Group stall, which is becoming the major source of attraction for visitors.

Mane, who is a known face for directing Marathi films learned about new technology at the Ramoji Group stall.

Speaking about his experience at the stall, Mane said, "I came here looking for the Ramoji Group stall to get information about technology and the hope I had come with was fulfilled. I got satisfactory information here. The Ramoji Group is constantly bringing some new changes. I came here to know about the latest innovations”.

Mane said that the WAVE summit will will give a new impetus to the film industry. “New changes will be seen in the film industry in the coming days," he said.

Ramoji Group Stall's Green Screen Attracts Visitors

The green screen created by the Ramoji Group stall here is the main attraction for directors and film lovers visiting the stall. Expert consultants from Ramoji Film City are acquainting visitors about the various technological aspects of filmmaking.

The WAVE Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 and will conclude on Sunday, May 4. On the penultimate day of the summit, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L Murugan released five reports over the comprehensive overview of India’s dynamic and rapidly evolving media and entertainment ecosystem.