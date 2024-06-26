Noted Kashmir Oncologist and NC Leader Sameer Kaul 'Thrashed' by Cops During LG Manoj Sinha's Cavalcade Movement

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A renowned oncologist of Kashmir Dr Sameer Kaul, who is also National Conference leader, has alleged that he was thrashed by traffic police in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar during the convoy movement of LG Manoj Sinha. Police accused Kaul of entering the wrong tube and assaulting on duty cops during the LG's convoy movement.

In his statement to the press, Kaul said he was on way from his residence in Nishat on Boulevard road along the Dal lake banks towards the airport when traffic cops stopped the traffic to make way for the cavalcade of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor. Sources said the LG was on way to Sonmarg from Rajbhavan when the incident happened. Sinha had to inaugurate a hospital in Sonmarg for Amaranth yatries.

Kaul said that he was directed by the cops to take an alternate road but he was turned back from that road too despite producing his flight ticket. He said that while returning, a group of traffic policemen, led by an inspector, assaulted him without any provocation and abused him.

However, Srinagar traffic police said Koul's car wrongfully entered into the road when LG Manoj Sinha's cavalcade was moving on the Foreshore Road.

"The vehicle was stopped by the officer on duty. When the DTI initiated the process for challaning the wrongful conduct for violation of law, the occupant of the vehicle entered in verbal altercation with Traffic police officer on duty and assaulted them. The occupant of vehicle who violated the law was identified as Dr Sameer Koul," traffic police said in a statement.

"J&K police is resolved to provide high standard vvip protection to all its protectees and zero tolerance policy for any kind of security breach," it said.

But Kaul retorted and demanded an impartial inquiry. “An impartial inquiry will need to look the entire CCTV footage (not just this one way edited one ). It should also look at who assaulted whom . Will be happy to share graphic details of this possibly premeditated incident from my cell phone,” he said.

Kaul said that he has filed a complaint for registering FIR against the cops who thrashed him at the Nishat police station. It was not confirmed yet whether the police had filed any FIR against the cops or into the incident.

Kaul's thrashing has sparked backlash against the traffic police, with NC vice president Omar Abdullah and communist leader M Y Tarigami, terming it unacceptable.

"This unacceptable behaviour is indicative of the indiscipline that has seeped on to the system over the last 5 years. A complete lack of any accountability has reduced J&K to a lawless place where authority is simply a privilege to abuse," Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

CPI(M) Leader M Yousuf Tarigami wrote on X, "Strongly condemning the assault on prominent oncologist and NC leader Dr. Sameer Koul @samkaul. it has become a standard practice of police to stop commuters for hours to allow the cavalcade of VVIPs to pass. Such a practice is highly unwarranted and unacceptable."