Noted Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Aka 'Bihar Kokila' Remains Critical At AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: The condition of Padma Bhushan awardee folk singer Sharda Sinha aka 'Bihar Kokila', who was admitted in Delhi AIIMS earlier this month remains critical. Family sources said that Sinha has been taken out of the ICU and put on a ventilator.

Sinha, who has not been keeping well and cannot eat and drink properly since the death of her husband Braj Kishore recently, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after her health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday morning.

Sharda Sinha's husband, Braj Kishore died of brain hemorrhage on October 20. At the time, Sharda had taken to X to pay tribute to her husband.

“Lal Sindoor Bin Mangiyon Na Sobhe.. But with the help of the sweet memories of Sinha Sahab, I will try to keep the musical journey going. Especially on this day, I dedicate my salute to Sinha Sahab,” Sharda had written on the day of her husband's demise. After her husband's death, Sharda could not eat and drink properly leading to deterioration of her health.