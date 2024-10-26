ETV Bharat / state

Noted Bihar Folk Singer Sharda Sinha's Health Deteriorates; Hospitalised

Sharda's son, Anshuman told ETV Bharat that his mother was admitted to Dr. Raja Pramanik's Special Care Unit where her health remains critical.

Patna: Famous Bihar folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Sharda Sinha, renowned for her Chhath songs, has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi where her condition is said to be critical, family sources said. Sinha's husband, Braj Kishore passed away recently.

Anshuman, Sharda Sinha's son, said that his mother is being treated in Dr Raja Pramanik's Special Care Unit.

“There was some improvement in her condition and she was taken out of the ICU but then suddenly her health deteriorated. After which she was again shifted to the ICU," Anshuman told ETV Bharat.

It is learnt that Sharda Sinha's health suddenly deteriorated on the morning of 26 October after which she was admitted to the hospital. It is said that Sharda could not eat and drink properly for the last one week for which she was also getting treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.

Singing Legacy Across Languages: Sharda has sung songs in Maithili, Magahi and Bhojpuri languages. Her songs are synonymous with Chhath festival, not only in Bihar but also outside the state. Apart from folk languages, Sharda Sinha has also sung in Hindi films.

Life and Education: Sharda Sinha was born on 1 October 1952 in Hulas village of Supaul district of Bihar. In 1970, she was married to Bihar Education Service officer Braj Kishore Singh, a resident of Begusarai. Kishore died on 22 September this year after suffering brain hemorrhage at the age of 80.

Bihar folk Singer Sharda Sinha admitted to Dr. Raja Pramanik's Special Care Unit
Bihar folk Singer Sharda Sinha (ETV Bharat)

Bihar folk Singer Sharda Sinha admitted to Dr. Raja Pramanik's Special Care Unit
Bihar folk Singer Sharda Sinha (ETV Bharat)


