'NOTA' Campaign in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada Seat to Seek Justice for 2012 Rape-Murder Case

Mangaluru: Social activists under the banner of Struggle Committee have decided to launch a 'NOTA' campaign seeking justice for the rape and murder of 17-year-old girl in Dharmasthala in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district in 2012.

The activists accused the political parties of not doing anything for the victim's justice as the accused have not been arrested yet.

Speaking at a press conference here, Struggle Committee leader Girish Mattannanavar, said, "The Struggle Committee has launched a NOTA campaign in the Dakshina Kannada district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This time, social activists have come forward to build pressure on the political parties. We will ask people to vote for the 'none of the above' (NOTA) option to seek for justice."

He said the move is aimed at ensuring that political parties take serious note of not just this case but all cases of sexual harassment of minor girls. The campaign will primarily be undertaken in the coastal areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udipi. Prior to which, a public awareness meeting on NOTA will be held in Sulya in Dakshina Kannada on April 24.

"The court has said that there is a need for public awareness about NOTA. The Election Commission has also cooperated with our campaign and requested people to cooperate with the campaign, which gives priority to the girl child," Mattannanavar said adding, "The campaign is being launched in the coastal parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Also, we are holding a NOTA public awareness meeting in Sulya on April 24."

Activists including Prasanna Ravi, Tammanna Shetty and Jayan were present at the press meet.