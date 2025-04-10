ETV Bharat / state

Not Waiving Loans Of Wayanad Landslide Victims A Betrayal: Priyanka Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the Union government's decision not to waive loans of people affected by the landslides in Wayanad in July last year was a "betrayal".

Priyanka, also the MP from Wayanad, was referring to the central government affidavit in the Kerala High Court stating that the loans can only be rescheduled or restructured in accordance with the RBI's Master Directions on Natural Calamities.

"Wayanad landslide victims have lost everything- homes, land, livelihoods. Yet, the government refuses to offer even a loan waiver. Instead, they get mere loan rescheduling and restructuring. This is not a relief. This is a betrayal," she said in a Facebook post.

The Congress MP further said that she and her party "strongly condemn this apathy and stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Wayanad".

"Their pain will not be ignored. We will raise their voices on every platform until justice is served," she said.