Not Trace Of Punjab Youth Who Took Donkey Ride To Reach USA, Parents Blame Travel Agent

Pathankot: Their wait for son's return is like hoping against hope though Joginder Singh and his Jasmeet Kaur cling to a dim hope of Jagmeet's return from the USA. It's been more than 14 months since the youth from Punjab's Pathankot went to chase the 'American dream', taking the arduous Panama donkey route.

"Our son Jagmeet was desperate to settle down in the USA because he was fed up with joblessness. Having failed to get a job here after passing his MBA, he got impatient and expressed his desire to go to the USA in search of financial fortune. For his happiness, we took him to an agent, who arranged for his travel. He demanded Rs 45 lakh from us for Jagmeet's travel to America. The first instalment of Rs 15 lakh was given to the agent in cash. We received last call from him on December 19, 2023, and there was no communication from him after that," Joginder said.

The agent said he would arrange for my son to ride on a donkey. Singh said he along with his wife pleaded with the government to ensure our son's safe return. Jagmeet's parents said that their son was unfairly treated by the agent. "He had been sent on a donkey ride and he must have got lost somewhere in the jungles of Panama," Jasmeet said.

They could not find any information and even filed a complaint against the agent to the police administration. But till now, no action has been taken against the agent. On December 19, 2023, Jagmeet made a call, which turned out to be his last one, to his father.

"It appeared he was somewhere in the jungles of Panama and then the call got disconnected,” Joginder said. He added that all his subsequent attempts to connect with his son ended in disappointment.