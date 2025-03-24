Not So Sweet: Dogs Roaming Around Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Get Diabetes

Shirdi: Dogs, which are found roaming in large numbers around the world-famous Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi, are getting several health problems, especially diabetes, heart and liver diseases due to their addiction to sweet prasads, which offered to them by devotees vising the shrine.

More than three-and-a-half crore people visit the temple not only from the country but also from abroad for spiritual upliftment. In tune with Sai Baba's principle of love for animals, dogs are not discouraged from roaming around the temple.

These lazy stray dogs mostly are seen limping, worn out, and suffering from skin diseases. They are offered 'bundi prasad' by lakhs of devotees each day.

According to veterinary officials, over consumption of sweet prasads is making these canines obese. (ETV Bharat)

According to veterinary officials, over consumption of sweet prasads is making these canines obese. These animals get diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, rheumatic diseases, such as osteoarthritis, CCL injury and respiratory diseases, urinary bladder problems, liver disease, testicle disease, skin diseases and disorders, tumours and even cancer, which result in short lifespans.

At the same time, a demand is made by pet lovers to check their health and take appropriate measures. "These dogs are facing serious health issues due to consumption of sweet prasads. As caring humans, we must think for the animal's health. I appeal NGOs and authorities to take action fast. It's high time they should listen to the appeal of those who are concerned about dogs and act accordingly to save them from dying, " Sachin Wende, Veterinary Officer, said.