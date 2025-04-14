ETV Bharat / state

Not Right: Law Minister Over Mamata's Remark Of Not Implementing Waqf Law In Bengal

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday dubbed as "not right" the remarks of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the amended Waqf law will not be implemented in the state.

He noted that she had made a similar remark during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "But CAA was implemented in West Bengal," Meghwal told reporters here.

Responding to a question on violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the law minister said the statement of the chief minister that the legislation will not be implemented in West Bengal was "not right".

"She made a similar statement during CAA. But CAA was implemented in Bengal. It is a law enacted by Parliament which is implemented pan-India. If there is a difficulty during its implementation, suggestions can be made during the framing of rules," he said.