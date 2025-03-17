Not Just In Rajghat, Rampur Is Where Mahatma's Ashes Rest In Peace

Rampur: Do you know Mahatma Gandhi's ashes are buried not only in Delhi's Rajghat but also in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur? Gandhi shared a deep bond with Nawab Raza Ali Khan, the ruler of the princely state of Rampur from 1930 to 1966.

Soon after Gandhi was laid to rest, he brought Mahatma Gandhi's ashes to Rampur by special train. A portion of the ashes were immersed in the Kosi River, while other parts were buried in a pot with preservatives.

The residents of Rampur recall their forefathers speaking about days of Gandhiji's spending here. The Father of the Nation had come to Rampur twice. During this time, Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar was also with him. Gandhi met the then Nawab Hamid Ali Khan.

During the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the country had become Independent, but Rampur was ruled by the Nawabs. After Gandhiji's murder, three days of mourning was declared in Rampur.

Nawab brought Bapu's ashes to Rampur by special train

Some portions of the ashes were immersed in the Kosi river, while some were buried 19-feet below the Nawab Gate in a capsule of 19 seers (one seer is equal to one kilo) made of ashtadhatu. A grand mausoleum of Gandhi was built here.

Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan had taken measures for the beautification of the mausoleum spending lakhs of rupees during the tenure of his party's rule in Uttar Pradesh. This mausoleum is a grand one, where people come from far and wide to visit.

Speaking about the history of this mausoleum, Rampur's senior historian Fazal Shah Fazal told ETV Bharat that the special train by which Bapu's remains were brought on February 3 is still standing at the old railway station of Rampur.

At all the stations where this train stopped from Delhi to Rampur, people had crowded for the 'darshan' of the ashes. After this, the ashes were brought to Rampur and kept at a stadium, which was named after Mahatma Gandhi. In 1960, the municipality constructed the Samadhi at a cost of Rs 50,000. Precious conches were placed at the Samadhi site. Its appearance kept changing with time.