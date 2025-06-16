Not Diarrhea, But Cholera Claimed Five Lives In Odisha's Jajpur; Health Officials Monitoring Situation In Affected Districts

Bhubaneswar/Jajpur: Amid rising hospitalisations in Jajpur and neighbouring districts of Odisha, the state health department has confirmed that the death of five patients last week was due to Vibrio Cholerae bacteria and not regular diarrhea.

The five deaths in Jajpur district was due to infection caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria, confirmed Family Welfare Director Dr Sanjukta Sahu. She said the health department is awaiting confirmation of death reports from other places.

"This is not regular diarrhea. Tests revealed that the deaths were due to cholera caused by Vibrio cholerae. Situation is under control now, while further deaths are being verified," she said, while addressing the launch of the state's Diarrhea Eradication Campaign in nine districts, which will run until July 31, 2025.

The campaign, which is held every year during the monsoon season, is aimed at spreading awareness and preventing the spread of waterborne diseases like diarrhea and cholera. This year, awareness has been intensified as both diseases have severely affected people in as many as nine districts of the state.

Dr Sahu said, "Extensive arrangements have been made. Awareness will be done in every area, and families will be educated on the importance of clean drinking water and avoiding open defecation. Healthy lifestyle practices will be promoted door-to-door."

Meanwhile, Health Secretary S Aswathi, who is in Jajpur to monitor the situation, has urged patients not to hide their symptoms or leave hospitals before getting cured. "Patients must complete their treatment and only go home after doctors agree for their discharge," she advised.

On the other hand, a 24-hour control room has been set up under the Health and Family Welfare Department. Rapid action teams, health workers, and public health staff are working round-the-clock, especially in rural and high-risk areas to prevent further worsening of the situation.

Speaking to media, another official said, "We cannot call this a cholera 'outbreak'. This is an endemic situation with little surge in cases. Steps will be taken as per the ground assessment. Priority needs to be given on water safety, food safety, and personal hygiene. People are being advised on water quality, hand sanitising and proper sanitation."

What Is Vibrio Cholerae?

Vibrio cholerae is a type of bacteria that causes a serious intestinal infection called cholera. It produces toxins in the small intestine, leading to sudden, severe diarrhea and rapid loss of fluids and salts, which can be fatal if not treated quickly. Officials have, therefore, urged people in vulnerable areas to remain alert, avoid unsafe water and seek medical help immediately in case of symptoms like frequent loose motion, vomiting or dehydration.