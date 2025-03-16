Not Colours, Rajasthan Village Plays Holi With Gunfire, Firecrackers 'To Celebrate Victory Over Mughal Army'

Udaipur: As people across the country played Holi with different colours, a village in Rajasthan's Udaipur took the celebration to the next level with bursting of firecrackers and gunfire.

Holi at Menar village, about 45 kilometres from district headquarters of Udaipur has a different history—a befitting reply by the locals to the Mughal army.

A Different Holi In Menar

According to the locals in Menar, the unique Holi 'Jamra Beej' is organised in the village in the excitement of the defeat of the Mughal army by the warriors of this village about 500 years ago. On the eve of Holi, preparations for the festival start gaining momentum at Menar village.

Rajasthan Village Celebrates Holi With Gunfire, Firecrackers 'To Celebrate Victory Over Mughal Army' (ETV Bharat)

Rajesh, a local from Menar said that the tradition has been carried out in the village for the last 500 years to commemorate the victory by the village warriors over the Mughal army and celebrate their valour and courage.

War-like Scenes On Holi

On Saturday night, cannons were spewing fire and swords flaunted instead of the traditional 'pitchkaaris' used to sprinkle colours on Holi. The youth of the village who are settled in Dubai, Singapore, London, Australia and the US, reach the village on the occasion of 'Jamra Beej' to participate in the unique festival. The entire village was decorated like a bride with colorful lights on the occasion.

Recreating History

After 9 pm on Jamra Beej, all the villagers dressed in the uniforms of former princely soldiers, dhoti kurta, kasumal paag, reached the main market of the village, Omkareshwar Chowk in front of Charbhuja temple, to symbolise an “army attack”, carrying guns and swords, challenging the army from different routes in a bid to recreate the village warriors' victory over the Mughal army.

At the village square, the villagers fired shells from guns and cannons with billows of smoke and flames of fire rising high in the sky. The rattling sound of cannons and guns could be heard up to 5 kilometres afar.

Historian Chandrashekhar Sharma said that Holi of Menar village has its own special history and traditions attached to it. Sharma said that when Maharana Pratap started the battle of Haldighati to fight the Mughals, Pratap taught the lesson of self-respect to every person of Mewar. As part of the campaign, attacks were carried out on Mughal police stations under the leadership of Amar Singh, Sharma said.