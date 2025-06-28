Not At The Cost Of Our Children: Supriya Sule Affirms NCP-SP’s Support To July 5 ‘Hindi Imposition’ Protest

Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday announced the party’s firm support for the July 5 protest march against the Maharashtra government's plan to introduce Hindi as a third language in schools. The protest programme is jointly organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Addressing the media here, Sule accused the state government of “attempting to spoil the future of children” by making Hindi compulsory up to Class 4 under the ‘Three Language Policy’.

“Language education is an important social issue for us. This is not a political issue. This is a matter to be taken very seriously. We should move forward with the guidance of experts. No other state is implementing these measures in the same manner. I don't understand why Maharashtra is taking such an insistent stance. We cannot spoil the future of children to please someone,” she said.

Sule also reaffirmed the party's participation in the rally on July 5, saying that the NCP-SP will participate in this march with full force. “

Education is a serious issue for us as human beings." Speaking to reporters on Friday in Mumbai, UBT leader Raut also announced a joint protest by the MNS and UBT against 'Hindi imposition' in the state.

Shiv Sena-UBT announces a protest.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut announced the joint protest by the MNS and UBT against ‘Hindi imposition’ in the state, saying that the ‘Three Language Policy’ will unnecessarily burden children.

“We are not against any language. We have always respected Hindi. People like us have always valued it. Our party uses Hindi in many ways. But the recent decision to make Hindi compulsory as the third language up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy' puts an unnecessary burden on children,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut accused him of orchestrating political damage to the state of Maharashtra. “We are not enemies of the Hindi language. But Amit Shah is certainly Maharashtra's political enemy. He is the one who broke Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena by manipulating the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. Why should we listen to someone like him?" he said about the 2022 split in Shiv Sena.