'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Dehradun: In a rather bizarre anti-climax to a love story, a man in Uttarakhand has refused to marry his girlfriend after several years of relationship saying the “deity was not approving the marriage”.

The incident has come to light from police station Cantt area where the young man has been in a relationship with the woman a resident of Garhi Cantt for several years with the engagement also taking place recently with the consent of both the families. But it is learnt that a few days after engagement the young man refused to marry the woman saying that the deity “is not giving permission for marriage”.

In her complaint lodged at the police station, the woman said that she knows the young man from Indira Colony for the last several years adding he promised to marry her nine years ago.

The young man told his father about the relationship and in 2023, both of them also got engaged. It is learnt that the man also had physical relations with the woman many times. However, for the past some days, the young man's family started procrastinating on the marriage without any reason, the woman said.

When the woman put pressure on him for marriage, the accused refused to marry and started threatening to kill her, she said. She said that the man's father called her father to the Tapkeshwar temple recently where the accused's father said that the deity was not endorsing for the marriage and the marriage cannot happen. On the basis of the girl's complaint, the police have registered a case under section 376 and other sections against the accused and are investigating the matter, Police station Cantt in-charge Girish Negi said.