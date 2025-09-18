ETV Bharat / state

Not Aggrieved Party, Says High Court; Dismisses PIL Against Maratha Quota

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate against the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members for reservation, noting the petitioner was not an aggrieved person.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad noted that aggrieved persons (people from the Other Backward Classes category) have already filed petitions in the HC, which will be heard by another bench on September 22.

"At this stage, this public interest litigation is thoroughly misconceived. It was open for the aggrieved persons (to challenge the government decision), not for any person," HC said.

"Malice in law can be taken up only by aggrieved persons and these petitioners are not aggrieved persons," it added.

Without going into the merits of the government resolution (GR), we would observe that the high court is required to discourage filing of petitions labelled as PILs in matters where individuals who feel affected by a government decision have approached the court, the bench said.

It is in public interest that there should not be multiplicity of litigations, the court said adding a PIL is filed only so that a particular section of the society does not remain unheard and their cause should be espoused in a court of law. "This particular PIL is not one where we should grant any indulgence. We are, therefore, not inclined to entertain this PIL and the same is dismissed," HC said.

The bench said the advocate, Vinit Vinod Dhotre, has the liberty to file an application seeking to intervene in the petitions filed by the aggrieved persons. "If the other bench feels that it requires these petitioners' assistance then it may decide to hear them," the HC said.

Dhotre's advocate told the court that the PIL was maintainable as the petitioner belonged to the Scheduled Caste category. Advocate General Birendra Saraf, however, opposed it and said the GR has got nothing to do with the SC community.