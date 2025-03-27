37 Devotees Died In Mahakumbh Stampede, Identities Of Two Yet To Be Ascertained

Prayagraj: At least 37 devotees had lost their lives in the stampede at Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya (January 29).

While 30 devotees lost their lives at Sangam Nose (the sacred confluence point where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers meet, the rest seven died at other places in Sangam area. Compensation of Rs 25 lakh each has already been transferred to the bank accounts of the families of the 35 deceased. However, the identities of two deceased have not been ascertained yet.

The information was shared on Wednesday on the X handle of Prayagraj Mela Vikas Pradhikaran. However, the list of the deceased has not been shared by the administration yet. DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna told ETV Bharat that a total of 37 people died in the stampede. He said efforts are on to identify them two deceased so that the compensation amount can be given to their families as well.

On the day of the incident, Prayagraj Mela Vikas Pradhikaran Chairman Vijay Kiran Anand, ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, Krishna and SSP Mahakumbh Rajiv Narayan had told mediapersons that 30 devotees had died in the stampede while 60 had sustained injured. The stampede was also believed to have occurred only at Sangam Nose.

Due to a huge crowd of devotees on the day of Mauni Amavasya, stampedes were reported from many places other than Sangam. Some people also died on Jhunsi side on Sangam Lower Marg. After the stampede, pictures and videos of the bags, clothes, shoes and belongings of the devotees lying there had surfaced on social media. However, at that time the administration had denied the stampede on Jhunsi side.

Vinod Ruidas, a resident of West Bardhaman in West Bengal also died in the stampede. On March 19, four UP police personnel gave Rs 5 lakh in cash to Ruidas' wife Sharmila. The police personnel took an acknowledgement of receipt of the amount from Sharmila on plain paper. The personnel told Sharmila that it was the first installment of the compensation amount and the remaining Rs 20 lakh will given in four more installments. Except Sharmila, the families of the other deceased were given the compensation amount online, said the administration.