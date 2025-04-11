ETV Bharat / state

Nose Pin Helps Delhi Cops Crack Woman's Murder Case; Husband, House Help Arrested

New Delhi: A nose pin led investigators to the identity of a woman and also her murderer, the husband who had allegedly strangled his wife with a cable wire, wrapped her body in a bedsheet and dumped the body in the drain, police said on Friday.

Anil Kumar, a property dealer, worked with the family’s domestic help, Shiv Shankar, to commit the gruesome murder, police said.

"The body of Seema Singh (47) was discovered on March 15, wrapped in a bedsheet, tied with cable wire and a heavy stone, and dumped into the Najafgarh drain," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said in a statement.

The officer further said that initially, her identity remained unknown. The breakthrough came when investigators examined a gold nose pin she was wearing.

Its hallmark led police to the manufacturer, which eventually helped trace her identity. A sketch released by the police and circulated on social media caught the attention of one of her relatives, who contacted authorities and confirmed Seema's identity, said the DCP.

He said that an FIR was registered at Chhawla Police Station and multiple teams were formed to nab the accused. Police eventually tracked the accused and a team apprehended Shiv Shankar. During interrogation, Shiv Shankar confessed that he and Anil strangled Seema to death on March 11 at their residence in Sector 10 in Dwarka.