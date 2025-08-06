ETV Bharat / state

Northern Railways Increases Stoppages Of 33 Trains On Rakshabandhan

New Delhi: The Northern Railways (NR) have decided to increase stoppages of 33 trains on August 9 - Rakshabandhan.

Rakshabandhan is celebrated with pomp and gaiety in North India, including states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The decision by the NR will help thousands of commuters who visit their sister's house on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. This will also help those who visit their homes to mark the festival.

Among the trains for which a stoppage had been added include the Howrah-Amritsar Mail Express (Bhadura Station). The other trains include Jaynagar-Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express, Jodhpur-Kamakhya Express, the Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express (Gahmar Station for all three).

The Jammu-Tavi-Guwahati Lohit Express and New Tinsuknia-Amritsar Express will additionally stop at Akshayvat Rai Railway Station. The Sitamadhi-Anand Vihar Lichavi Express and the Anand Vihar-Sitamadhi Express will halt at Nayagaon Station.