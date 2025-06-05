ETV Bharat / state

Northern Railway Announces Special Trains For Ganga Dussehra And Nirjala Ekadashi

On the occasion of holy festivals like Ganga Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi, Northern Railway has announced special unreserved trains to ensure smooth travel of devotees.

Northern Railway Announces Special Trains For Ganga Dussehra And Nirjala Ekadashi
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Northern Railway has announced special unreserved trains to manage the large crowd and ensure smooth travel of the devotees who will reach Haridwar from Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to take a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of holy festivals like Ganga Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the operation of three unreserved special trains has been announced. These trains will run between Delhi, Haridwar and Lucknow between June 5 and June 7.

These trains will be of general class (general coach), which will provide travel convenience to the maximum number of passengers.

Train No. 04305/04306 (Delhi Jn – Haridwar – Delhi Jn): This train will run on June 5 and June 6. It will depart from Delhi at 11 pm and will reach Haridwar at 4:50 am. On return from Haridwar to Delhi, this special train will leave at 3:40 pm and will arrive in Delhi at 11 pm. The train will stop at Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, and Roorkee stations.

Train no. 04307/04308 (Delhi Jn - Haridwar - Delhi Junction via Saharanpur): Train number 04307 from Delhi to Haridwar will leave the national capital on June 6 and 7 at 3:50 am. At the same time, train no. 04308 will depart from Haridwar to Delhi on June 5 and 6 at 7:45 pm. This train will stop at Saharanpur, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, and Noli railway stations.

Train no. 04309/04310 (Lucknow - Haridwar - Lucknow special train): The special train from Lucknow to Haridwar will depart on June 6 and 7 at 11:30 am. The train will depart from Haridwar to Lucknow on June 5 and 6 at 8:20 pm. The train will stop at Bareilly, Moradabad, Najibabad, and Laksar stations.

Northern Railway has appealed to the passengers to reach the stations at the scheduled time to avoid unnecessary crowds.

