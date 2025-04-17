Northern Kerala To Get More Precise Climate Upgrade With Hi-Tech Doppler Weather Radar

Thiruvananthapuram: A Doppler weather radar is being installed in Kerala’s northern districts to tackle the vagaries of climate and get improved weather forecasting.

The radar will be set up on the premises of Pazhassi Raja College in Pulpally, Wayanad. Sources said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) decided to work behind the X-band Doppler Weather Radar at the request of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The project has got a green signal from the state government.

This will be the first radar to become operational in northern Kerala. The SDMA identified the land for the project, according to the Authority’s Member secretary Shekhar Kuriakose.

"The IMD had initially recommended identifying a site in either Kozhikode or Kannur. Several locations were considered, but it became evident that Wayanad was outside the existing radar coverage area. Hence, we were asked to find a site in Wayanad. That’s how we identified the land within the Pazhassi Raja College campus. The matter was presented before the Chief Minister. Since the land belonged to the Malankara Church, the Chief Minister held discussions with the church’s head, Clemis Thirumeni. Following this, the manager, Bishop Thomas, handed over the land unconditionally,” said Kuriakose.

Preparations began last year

Giving details, he said a plot of land measuring 30 meters in length and 30 meters in width has been allocated for this purpose. Preparations began in September 2024, and the radar is expected to become operational by the midpoint of the upcoming monsoon season.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, will extend radar coverage to parts of Kasaragod, a major portion of Kannur and Kozhikode, the entirety of Wayanad, and parts of Malappuram. The radar will be effective within a 100-kilometer radius.

However, due to the presence of hills and mountains in the area, some regions may remain out of sight, limiting full coverage. Once operational, the entire state of Kerala will be under radar observation.

Meanwhile, construction of a C-band Doppler radar in Mangaluru is underway. Once completed, it will extend coverage to southern districts of Karnataka and the districts of Kasaragod and Kannur in Kerala.

The absence of weather monitoring systems in Wayanad has raised serious concerns and led to controversies, especially after a major landslide occurred in the region.

Until now, the IMD operated radar systems only in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Kochi houses an S-band radar, while Thiruvananthapuram has a C-band radar. Additionally, the Stratosphere-Troposphere Radar operated by Cochin University of Science and Technology is located in Kalamassery, Kochi. However, northern districts were left outside the radar network of the IMD, presenting a major challenge. The installation of the Doppler radar in Wayanad will put an end to this gap.

What is a Doppler Radar?

Doppler radar is one of the main technologies used by the India Meteorological Department for weather observation and forecasting across the country. It is capable of forecasting natural events like rain, thunderstorms, and cyclones. Radars play a crucial role in real-time weather monitoring.

Doppler radars can accurately predict the intensity of rainfall, wind patterns, and the movement of rain clouds. The IMD uses radars operating in different frequency bands—S, C, and X bands. Doppler radar operates using the Doppler effect, which is based on changes in the frequency of electromagnetic waves.