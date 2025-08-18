Northeast Erupts In Protest Demanding Ouster Of Illegal Bangladeshis

Guwahati: The entire Northeast India erupted in protest on Monday as student bodies staged sit-in demonstrations demanding ouster of illegal Bangladeshi migrants from the region.

The agitation, called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), saw strong participation in Assam with members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), staging a sit-in at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. Hundreds of activists, holding placards and banners, raised slogans such as “Seal the Indo-Bangladesh border,” “Implement correct NRC,” “Enforce the Assam Accord,” and “Provide constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam and Tripura” during the protest.

AASU’s chief adviser, Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya, while addressing the agitators, said, “This united protest across all seven states of the Northeast is to remind the government of its responsibility to detect and deport illegal foreigners as per the Assam Accord. The Indo-Bangladesh border must be sealed on a war footing. If required, security forces must be empowered with shoot-at-sight orders against infiltrators. Until the Centre and the state take concrete steps to safeguard the indigenous people, our struggle will continue.”

Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya and others at a sit-in protest in Guwahati (ETV Bharat)

In a post on X, Bhattacharya said, "It has been 40 years since the signing of the Assam Agreement. This agreement was signed after 6 years of the Assam movement. For the last 46 years, the people of Assam have been fighting to protect their existence. Assam is in crisis due to the failure to materialize the historic Assam Agreement".

He added, "In the past 40 years, various groups have been formed in the center and the states. It will be necessary to fulfill these demands on both sides very soon."

AASU president Utpal Sharma, reiterating the demands, added, “Our key demands remain the same, detection and deportation of all illegal foreigners from Assam and the Northeast, updating the NRC across all Northeastern states, constitutional safeguards for the indigenous people of Assam and Tripura, and keeping Assam outside the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).”

The student leaders expressed dismay that despite Assam’s people raising these concerns for the past 46 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi realized the gravity of the issue only after 11 years of remining in power. They urged that corrective steps must be taken without further delay.