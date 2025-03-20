North East Delhi Riots: Charges Framed Against Eight For Murder Of Auto Driver

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court has framed charges against eight persons accused of murdering an auto driver in Khajuri Khas area during the North East Delhi riots.

The deceased Babbu was caught in stone pelting by two communal groups at Khajuri Chowk on February 25, 2020. One of the groups had beaten him up. Babbu had sustained multiple head injuries and died in the hospital two days later. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala, in his order on March 18 said, "There is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the eight accused for murder, rioting and other offences.

The court has framed charges against Rahul alias Ajay, Sandeep alias Sanjiv, Harjeet Singh alias Happy, Kuldeep, Bharat Bhushan alias Lucky, Dharmendra alias Dham, Sachin Gupta alias Mopi and Sachin Rastogi for offences punishable under sections 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 153-A (promoting enmity between groups), 302 to 149 (murder by unlawful assembly) and 188 (violation of prohibitory order under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court dismissed the charges of conspiracy under section 120-B and making inflammatory statements under Section 505 of IPC against accused Rizwan, Israr, Tayyab, Iqbal, Zubair, Maruf, Shamim, Adil, Sahabuddin, Farman and Imran for lack of evidence and acquitted them. The judge said, "During the debate, two video clips were seen in the court. The video showed the incident of beating of a boy named Babbu on the road".

It became clear from the video that there were two rival groups, who were attacking each other. In the background of the incident, it is clear that they were groups of people from two different communities and this incident was one of those of community, which shook the north-eastern part of Delhi for about three days. The victim was from the a particular community and the video shows that he was chased and beaten on the road by members of a group, the court stated.