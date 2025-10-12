ETV Bharat / state

North Bengal Floods Claim Lives Of Wild Animals In Jaldapara-Gorumara, Damage Survey Underway

A carcass of a rhinoceros has also been found in Bangladesh's Kurigram area two days after the flood. The forest officials estimate the rhinoceros had swept from the Gorumara National Park into the Jaldhaka River. Five bison carcasses have been recovered from the Jaldhaka River in the Bidesh Para of Churabhandar Gram Panchayat of Maynaguri Block.

Also, the water mixed with dolomite from the Bhutan mountains has accumulated on the grasslands of the Jaldapara National Park, damaging it.

Around 150 hectares of grasslands of Jaldapara and Gorumara National Parks have been damaged by the floodwaters. The grasslands of about 35 hectares along the Jaldhaka River in the Gorumara forest have been badly destroyed and knee-deep silt has accumulated here.

Seven bison, two one-horned rhinos, five deer and several other animals have been found dead till now. The wildlife experts are also worried about the future of those who have been rescued as the national parks of the region have been badly hit by deluge caused by heavy rainfall.

Jalpaiguri: Floods triggered by incessant rainfall has severely impacted several people and wild animals in Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar districts of North Bengal. As flood water recedes, carcasses of wild animals are being recovered one by one.

Gorumara National Park hosted 200 species of mammals, 16 species of reptiles, seven species of amphibians, 52 species of fish, 32 species of butterflies, and 300 species of birds. Two rhinos from the Gorumara and Jaldapara Wildlife Divisions have died while the forest department rescued the rhinos that had moved into the locality and released those into the forest after four days.

Forest department estimates several wild animals died inside the forest due to the flooding of the Jaldhaka River. Not a single rhinoceros has been found in the Gorumara National Park. Autopsies have already been conducted on four deer, a wild boar, several bison and a rhinoceros at the Lataguri Nature Observatory and Gorumara, forest officials said.

Damaged grasslands in the national parks (ETV Bharat)

Notably, a few months ago, a devastating fire in the area adjacent to the Medla Nazar Minar along the Jaldhaka River in Gorumara caused extensive damage to 50 hectares of forest. In the monsoons, new grass had started growing in patches. Now, the Jaldhaka River flooding has led a thick layer of silt to cover the entire grassland, which is food for elephants, rhinos and bison here. The newly planted grasslands were also damaged.

Nandu Roy, the secretary of the Maynaguri Road environment organisation, said, “The floods have caused a lot of damage to the wildlife in the national park. The habitats of the wildlife as well as the rangeland have been severely damaged. Gaurumara National Park has never witnessed such devastation in the past. Now, wild animals will come out into the localities for food, resulting in a rise in conflicts between wildlife and humans. A survey is needed to know the extent of damage that has been caused.”

Deer found dead (ETV Bharat)

He further said seven bison and five deer carcasses have already been recovered and it is apprehended that more wild animals might have died. "There is no information on how many reptiles have died. Many people have already been injured in attacks by rhinoceros, bison and wild boar.”

Bhaskar JV, chief forest officer of the North Bengal Wildlife Department, said, “The floods have caused great damage to the national parks. Many wild animals have died. We are conducting a survey to find out the total damage caused to wildlife and their habitat."

Jaldapara National Park Divisional Forest Officer Praveen Kashwan said, “Several wildlife species had escaped from the national park and have been brought back by the locals and the police. We are cleaning our anti-poaching camp and towers. The bridges have been damaged. Work is underway to repair those.’’

Forest department staff are assessing the situation (ETV Bharat)

Jaldapara National Park Assistant Wildlife Warden (AWLW) Dr. Navikant Jha said, “Flood water has entered 80–100 hectares on both sides of the Torsa River, the lifeline of Jaldapara. Hopefully, silt will be removed and grass will grow.’’

Divisional Forest Officer of the Garumara Wildlife Department, Dwijapratim Sen, said, “The floodwaters have destroyed our grasslands. Elephants, bison and rhinos came out of the national park and have been able to be returned.”