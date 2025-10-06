ETV Bharat / state

North Bengal Devastation: Jaldapara National Park Shut Indefinitely

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation and jobs for the families of the victims. Before leaving for North Bengal on Monday afternoon to survey the affected areas there, she said a one-time compensation of Rs five lakh would be provided to each of the victims' families.

Several villages have been reduced to rubble following the damage to the Jaldhaka river embankment and water entering the Dhupguri area. State Minister Arup Biswas and BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya are scheduled to visit the flood-hit areas.

Alipurduar BJP MP Manoj Tiggya took stock of the situation. "The Kalikhola Bridge is the lifeline of Dooars, and efforts are being made to quickly repair it. The floods have caused immense damage across Dooars," he said.

Meanwhile, people in the tourism industry centred around Jaldapara are also staring at danger due to the damage to the river embankment. Many tourists have already cancelled their bookings. The Kalikhola Bridge, which runs from Bhutan to Siliguri via Nagrakata on National Highway 31, is flooded, and no vehicles are being allowed to pass.

Praveen Kashwan, divisional forest officer of Jaldapara Wildlife Department, said, "Sunday's devastating rains caused extensive damage to the roads in the national park, resulting in water entering many areas. Stranded tourists are being rescued with elephants. Many roads in the national park have been severely damaged, and bridges have been washed away by the floodwaters. While we are assessing the damage, we are also prioritising the safety of tourists and forest workers. For this, we have closed the entry of tourists to the national park until the situation normalises."

Following Sunday's heavy rains, many tourists are still stranded in the national park and are being rescued with the help of elephants through riverine paths. Additionally, a lot of wildlife has been washed away from the national park and has taken refuge in the locality, posing challenges to the forest department in rescuing them.

Darjeeling: Authorities have indefinitely suspended visitors' entry to the Jaldapara National Park as floods on Sunday damaged several roads and bridges. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of tourists and forest workers.

At the same time, she added, the state government will provide a job of home-guard in the state police to one member from each such family. "I know money could never be an alternative to human lives. But the state government has its social responsibility. So this offering of compensation and job offers is part of that responsibility. This is required so that the victims' families do not have to depend on others for their survival in the future," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, she claimed that the situation in North Bengal worsened because of the release of water from neighbouring Bhutan and claimed that the flood situation in North Bengal is a "man-made" disaster. According to her, while the water released from the dams of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) was responsible for the flood situation in South Bengal, the same action by Bhutan led to the crisis in North Bengal.

"From the night before last, the chief secretary, the DGP, and I closely monitored the North Bengal situation. In North Bengal, there was over 300 mm of rainfall, which continued for 12 hours straight. Then, water from Bhutan gushed in through the Sankosh (river), and Sikkim’s water flooded several areas," Banerjee said.

She pointed towards the Hooghly river flowing close to the danger mark, and alleged that water from Bihar and UP was being released from Farakka, leaving Bengal's rivers in a vulnerable state. "The DVC is releasing water as per its wish. The lack of desilting of Maithon and Panchet reservoirs has significantly reduced their water retention capacity. The DVC is doing this to save Jharkhand from flooding, and Bengal is bearing the brunt. We don't mind that Jharkhand needs to be saved. But, we have our throats sore from asking them to carry out desiltation for the last two decades now," she said.

A damaged bridge in North Bengal. (ETV Bharat)

"Why do you need to have the dams? The water could have flowed in its natural course and naturally drained out. All states could then have shared the impact equally. But it is Bengal that's at the receiving end. The water is being released through the Durgapur and Farakka barrages, and our roads and bridges are getting washed out," she added.

A communication has been received by her from the Bhutan government on Sunday, expressing sympathies. "We had requested them to release water slowly because once it is released, it takes 2-3 days to reach us. Still, with the amount they released, Nagrakata was washed away, along with Dhupguri and many areas of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Matigara, Darjeeling, and Mirik. The worst-affected regions are Nagrakata and Mirik, as well as Jorebunglow and Kalimpong," she stated.

Banerjee said many tourists have already been rescued, though one person from Diamond Harbour remains missing. "We will bring back about 500 tourists today (Monday) from the region. We are using 45 Volvo buses and buses of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), and have made temporary stay arrangements for others in Siliguri," she said, adding that the state government has instructed hotels not to evacuate stranded tourists. "Bringing all tourists back is our responsibility," she asserted.

Banerjee said she, accompanied by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, would reach Hashimara and head towards the flood-ravaged area of Nagrakata. She will move towards the affected regions of Mirik on Tuesday. "The DGP has already reached North Bengal. I have asked Minister Aroop Biswas and Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb to reach Dhupguri to oversee relief operations," she said.

An wooden bridge after being washed away by floodwater. (ETV Bharat)

Accusing the Centre of stopping funds for flood relief measures, she said the state government was "somehow" managing the situation on its own. "The money they use for vote rigging, to politically manipulate the Election Commission; they have stopped Bengal’s funds for floods, roads, housing, everything. Even though GST was implemented, which we supported for the people, we have suffered a loss of Rs 20,000 crore. The Centre owes us Rs 1.85 lakh crore. Add another Rs 20,000 crore to that. Where will we get the money from?" she asked.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari ridiculed Banerjee and claimed that the usual blame-game from her has continued even after the disaster in North Bengal. "While she blames DVC for the situation in South Bengal, she blames Bhutan for the crisis in North Bengal. The Chief Minister does not understand what should be the priority of the state government, and that is why she always resorts to the blame game. At times her target is DVA and at times it is Bhutan," he added.