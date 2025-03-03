None Can Stop DK Shivakumar From Becoming CM: Veerappa Moily

Udupi/Davanagere: Throwing his weight behind Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, veteran Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Sunday said no one can prevent the leader from becoming the CM of the state as it is a "settled matter".

On the same day, Congress MLA Basavaraj V Shivaganga also claimed that Shivakumar will take over as Chief Minister by December.

Basavaraj while speaking to the media at his residence in Davanagere on Sunday, he said, "DK Shivakumar has worked a lot for the party. He has worked hard to bring out the best in the Congress party. We will abide by whatever decision he takes. Write it down. I can also write and give it to you in blood if you want to testify that DK Shivakumar will become CM by December," the Congress MLA said

The former Chief Minister also asserted that it is only a matter of time before Shivakumar assumes the CM’s post as it is something which is bound to happen. "I was the one, who ensured that Shivakumar got his first ticket to contest as an MLA. Today, he has emerged as a successful leader in Karnataka. Let’s all wish for him to become the Chief Minister at the earliest," Moily said.

Addressing a Congress event at Karkala, he noted that despite being the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, Shivakumar has worked tirelessly, even in challenging times for the party at the national level, and has contributed to the party’s rise to power in other states as well.

Praising Shivakumar’s leadership and organisational skills, the former union minister addressed him—who was seated on the dais—saying, "Many may come and go, but no one can stop you from becoming the chief minister." "There is no need to worry about this. If someone criticises him, they may do so for their satisfaction. No one can prevent Shivakumar from becoming CM. The post is not a gift granted by someone. It is something he has earned for himself," Moily added.