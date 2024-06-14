Nomination Process For By-election to Two Uttarakhand Assembly Seats Begins

Dehradun: The nomination process for the by-election to be held on two assembly seats Mangalore and Badrinath of Uttarakhand began on Friday June 14. The Election Commission of India had announced the dates for the by-election on June 10. According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of India, voting will be held on July 10. Counting of votes will be done on July 13. The last date for filing nominations is June 21. The nomination papers will be scrutinized on June 24 while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 26.

While on the one hand the Chief Electoral Office is busy in issuing the nomination forms, on the other hand, political parties have kicked off preparations to select candidates. The ruling BJP has announced the names of candidates from both the assembly seats while as the Congress is yet to decide on the candidates.

In view of the by-elections to be held on both the assembly seats of the state, the voting process will be completed at 342 polling booths. Voting will be held at 210 polling booths in Badrinath assembly seat and 132 polling booths in Mangalore assembly seat. There are a total of 2,22,075 general voters and 2821 service voters expected to exercise their franchise in both the assembly seats. There are a total of 119,930 general voters and 255 service voters in Mangalore assembly seat. Similarly, there are a total of 102,145 general voters and 2566 service voters in Badrinath assembly seat.