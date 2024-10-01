Nomination Filing For Punjab Panchayat Polls Turns Violent In Zira, Ex-MLA Injured

Ferozepur (Punjab): A few persons including former MLA Kulbir Zira were injured in clashes between Congress and AAP supporters in Zira in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Tuesday when the nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections was underway.

It has been reported that violent clashes were witnessed between the rival factions over panchayat elections in Zira of Ferozepur. During which, the supporters attacked each other with bricks and sticks and also pelted stones on each other when candidates of both parties went to file their nominations.

Kulbir Zira, Congress district president and former MLA of Zira assembly constituency, was injured in brick-pelting and alleged firing by both the parties. Police tried to control the situation by firing several shots in the air.

The Congress supporters alleged that their candidates were attacked by rival party supporters when they had gone to file their nomination. Kulbir Zira accused Congress leaders and supporters of openly resorting to hooliganism. He alleged that the Congress candidates are not being provided no objection certificates (NOC) and other documents related to panchayat polls.

The former MLA said that he had already informed the senior officers of the police, but no adequate arrangements were made to ensure their security.

Earlier on Monday, a firing incident took place outside the block development office in Ferozepur as candidates were on way to file nominations. The nomination process will end on October 4.