Noisy Helicopters Shatter Calm In Uttarakhand's Kedar Valley; Ruffle Wild Animals

Dehradun: Human interference in the form of sound of helicopters are scaring away wild animals in Uttarakhand's Kedar valley. There has been migration of animals in border and mountainous areas due to human interference. Various activities for the convenience of humans are responsible for this, a forest official said.

"For any wildlife animal, sound of more than 40 decibels can be disturbing. Helicopters cause much more noise pollution than this limit. During this time, wild animals migrate from the forests and move to areas where the noise pollution is less. The problem also increases when wild animals shift to other areas. The migration increases the possibility of conflict," Ranjan Kumar Mishra, PCCF, Wildlife, said.

At present, efforts are also being made to minimise human interference by following SOP. Despite this, the problem persists. Helicopter service in Uttarakhand has become a big problem for wildlife.

The central and state governments focus on increasing helicopter connectivity in Uttarakhand where 70 per cent areas are covered by forest. The biggest impact of human interference is seen in the Kedarnath Valley area during the Char Dham Yatra season.

Apart from helicopter services, due to other development works wildlife is disturbed in the forests, and the problem gets multiplied for animals. There are many such routes from Rajaji Tiger Reserve to Corbett Tiger Reserve, where animals' free movement is affected due to human interference. Keeping this in mind, suggestions have been given to build new corridors and efforts have been made to facilitate the free movement.

Wildlife like musk deer which likes to live in quiet places cannot reside in such areas. While talking to ETV Bharat, veterinarian Pradeep Mishra said," Due to loud noise, wildlife is disturbed. It also affects the behaviour of wildlife."