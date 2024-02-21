Woman Throws Two Daughters from 4th Floor, Then Jumps Herself; Two Die, One Critical

New Delhi/Noida: A heart-wrenching incident took place in Baraula area of ​​Noida, adjacent to the national capital of Delhi. A woman allegedly jumped down from the roof with her two children. The woman and one child have died in this incident. Whereas, another child is seriously injured. According to the information, the condition of the surviving girl remains critical.

The woman's husband works in the canteen of a hospital. The police is busy interrogating her husband. The man was living in rented accommodation for about 3 years along with his wife and three daughters in Baraula of Sector 49 police station area. On Wednesday, the husband went to his work and one daughter went to school. The wife was at home with two daughters.

Meanwhile, the woman threw both the girls from the fourth floor of the house and then jumped herself later. In this accident, all three were admitted to a private hospital in Noida Sector 41 in critical condition. At the same time, an elder girl, aged 7 years, had gone to school at the time of this incident.

DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra said that today information was received at Sector 49 police station that a woman has fallen from the roof of the house along with her two daughters in village Baraula near Shiv Mandir. After the information, the woman and her two daughters were immediately admitted to the hospital by the police.

The woman aged 32 and the daughter aged 4 years were declared dead by the doctor. Whereas, the younger daughter aged 3 years is undergoing treatment. At present, the family members of the deceased are present at the spot.