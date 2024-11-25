ETV Bharat / state

Noida Woman Duped Of Rs 34 Lakh, Gets Fake ED Notices In Case Of 'Digital Arrest'

Cyber fraudsters extorted Rs 34 lakh from a woman by sending fake ED notices and falsely accusing her of smuggling a parcel to Iran.

Cyber fraudsters extorted Rs 34 lakh from a woman by sending fake ED notices and falsely accusing her of smuggling a parcel to Iran.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Noida: A woman was duped of Rs 34 lakh here in a case of "digital arrest" by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Sunday.

The fraudsters claimed that a parcel is being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics, they said.

The victim received a call form the fraudsters on around 10 pm on August 8, she said in her complaint.

The Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station has registered a case and started investigation in the matter, Inspector-in-charge Vijay Kumar Gautam said.

According to the complaint of Nidhi Paliwal, a resident of Sector-41, the fraudsters sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to send Rs 34 lakh.

An accused also video-called her on Skype with the video switched off, Paliwal said in her complaint.

Inspector Gautam said the accused also sent two notices of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which serious allegations were made against the victim. A probe on the matter is underway, he said.

Noida: A woman was duped of Rs 34 lakh here in a case of "digital arrest" by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Sunday.

The fraudsters claimed that a parcel is being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics, they said.

The victim received a call form the fraudsters on around 10 pm on August 8, she said in her complaint.

The Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station has registered a case and started investigation in the matter, Inspector-in-charge Vijay Kumar Gautam said.

According to the complaint of Nidhi Paliwal, a resident of Sector-41, the fraudsters sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to send Rs 34 lakh.

An accused also video-called her on Skype with the video switched off, Paliwal said in her complaint.

Inspector Gautam said the accused also sent two notices of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which serious allegations were made against the victim. A probe on the matter is underway, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIGITAL ARRESTNOIDA WOMAN DUPEDNOIDA WOMAN CYBER FRAUD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.