Noida: Four Found Dead Inside Room

New Delhi/Greater Noida: Four people were found dead inside a locked room at Tusyana village under the Ecotech 3 police station area of Greater Noida. Out of these two were men and two women.

The mysterious incident came to light after a foul gas smell emanated from the room and the landlord was alerted. The window was broken and there went the dead bodies. Cops rushed to the spot after being informed and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Prima facie, cops infer that the deaths occurred due to suffocation inside the room. However, they have launched a meticulous investigation to assess the reasons behind the deaths. DCP Central Noida Suniti said that Kapil Sharma, resident of Tusyana village of Ecotech 3 police station area had initially alerted the police.

Sharma had apprised the police that four people had died in one of his rooms. Once cops reached the spot, they found that the door was locked from inside and a foul smell was coming from the room. After this, the police opened the door and spotted the bodies.

They have been identified as Chandresh son Pappu, Rajesh son Pappu, Nisha wife Chandresh and Babli daughter Pappu, residents of Hathras district.

The DCP said that cops have taken the bodies in their custody and they have been sent for post-mortem. The family members of the deceased have been informed.