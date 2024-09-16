ETV Bharat / state

Noida DM's Office Contract Staffer Arrested For "Pappu" Comment On X

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The arrest came two days after the Noida police registered a case based on a complaint by the district magistrate that his official X account was hacked to comment on a post by a Congress spokesperson.

Noida DM's Office Contract Staffer Arrested For "Pappu" Comment On X
Contract staffer Sohan Singh arrested by police (ETV Bharat)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh ): The Noida Sector 20 police on Sunday arrested a contract staffer at the office of Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Office for allegedly hacking the official X account and posting derogatory comments on Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. The accused has been identified as Sohan Singh, a resident of Aligarh.

Sohan Singh was hired on a contract basis by the UP Information Department to work at the DM's office and was tasked to handle the official X account. The arrest came two days after the Noida police registered a case based on a complaint by the district magistrate that his official X account was hacked to comment on a post by a Congress spokesperson.

On Friday, September 13, an objectionable statement was posted from the official X handle of magistrate Manish Verma against Rahul Gandhi, referring to him as "pappu". Later, a statement was issued by Verma, saying some anti-social elements had misused his X account and posted a "wrong comment". "Taking this seriously, legal action is being taken by registering an FIR immediately and the wrong tweet/comment is being investigated by the cyber cell," it said.

A controversy arose when Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shared a clip from her discussion with a historian on X. In the clip, she stated, "History is made and cannot be changed. Narendra Modi knows how history will remember him and that is why he is worried." The official X account of the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate responded with a now-deleted comment in Hindi, saying, "You should focus on yourself and your Pappu

