ETV Bharat / state

Noida-Delhi DND Flyover To Remain Closed For Five Hours Tonight. Check The Traffic Diversions Here.

New Delhi/Noida: The Noida Traffic Police have decided to close the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway closed for five hours for carrying out the the work of connecting the six-lane highway, a top official said.

Divulging further details into the matter, Noida DCP Traffic Jamuna Prasad said that the work of connecting the six-lane highway will be started near Maharani Bagh, due to which the route of DND will be closed for five hours.

Prasad said that the six-lane access control Highway being built by the National Highways Authority of India under the Bharatmala Project to connect Delhi Maharani Bagh Junction is proposed to be opened from 11 pm on 3 August 2024 to 5 am on 4 August 2024. Due to the inauguration work, to maintain smooth traffic system, the traffic from Noida to Ashram via DND will be diverted during the said duration.