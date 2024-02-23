Noida: Class 12 Student Ends Life within Hours of Taking Board Exam

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

A Class 12 student died after jumping off a 22nd floor building in Noida, just hours after taking a board exam. The exact cause is unknown, but it is said that the student was unable to clear the exam last year.

Noida: A Class 12 student died after he allegedly jumped off the 22nd floor of a building at a group housing society in Noida Extension, within hours of taking the board exam on Thursday, police said.

While the exact reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police said the student, aged about 19 years, was unable to clear the exam last year also. "Around 4.20 pm today, the local Bisrakh police station officials were alerted about the student's death at the Mahagun Mywoods society. The police team rushed to the site and forensic experts were also sent there," a police spokesperson said.

"The parents of the student were also there and they told the police that their son had returned home after taking the English Core exam for Class 12 today. After reaching home he went to sit on the terrace of the building at the 22nd floor. The family informed police that he was unable to clear the Class 12 exam last year also," the spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the police added. Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers like parents, siblings, spouse or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

In Uttar Pradesh, the police have often appealed to people, including school and college students, to dial emergency number 112 for help in case of suicidal thoughts.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

