Noida-Based Builder Pawan Bhadana Dies by Suicide at His Residence

Noida: A builder from Noida died by suicide at his residence, the police said on Monday. The deceased, who was identified as Pawan Bhadana, the owner of Dream Land Builder, was residing in Sector 93 in Noida Phase-2, they said. The deceased family rushed him to a hospital in Noida where the doctors declared him dead, Vindhyachal Tiwari, station house officer of the Phase 2 Police Station said. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital. Later, the post-mortem was conducted. No suicide note has been found on the spot, the police said.

Vindhyachal Tiwari said that Pawan was accused of collecting crores of rupees from people and did not provide them with flats. Official sources said that many FIRs were registered against the builder in various police stations and he was in jail for some time. Sources said that the builder was under mental stress for several days. “After being released on bail, he was staying in a society located in Sector 93. The case is being investigated from all aspects. The family members have not lodged any complaints yet. The forensic team has been collecting evidence from the spot,” the official added.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

