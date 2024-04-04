Noida: 34 candidates file nomination for LS polls, 25 are Independents

Noida: Thirty-four candidates, including 25 Independents, have thrown themselves into the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday, as curtains drew on the nomination process for the second phase of general elections on April 26.

The number of nominations filed this time has gone up from 2019, when a total of 21 candidates had applied but ultimately 13 were able to contest as eight others got rejected. Almost half of the nominations (16) were made on Thursday -- the last day -- at the Collectorate in Surajpur, the local election office said.

"The date for scrutiny of nominations has been fixed for Friday (April 5) and the last date for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed for Monday (April 8). The second phase of voting will be completed on April 26 and counting of votes will be done on June 4. The election process will be completed by June 6," District Election Officer Manish Kumar Verma said.

Of the total 34 nominations received, 25 are fighting as Independent candidates while the rest are backed by political parties. The BJP has once again fielded Mahesh Sharma, who won the polls in 2014 and 2019, while the Samajwadi Party has nominated Mahendra Singh Nagar. The Bahujan Samaj Party is backing Rajendra Singh Solanki, according to the election office.

The other party-backed candidates in the fray are Rajeev Mishra (Jai Hind National Party), Naresh Nautiyal (Bhartiya Rashtriya Jansatta), Manish Kumar Dwivedi (Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party), Ran Singh Dudee (Super Power India Party), Narvadeshwar (Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party), Kishor Singh (National Party), Sheoraj Singh (Rajlok Party).

Other candidates backed by parties are Yatendra Singh (Azad Adhikar Sena Party), Ranveer Chaudhary (Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Party), Prashant Bhatia (Bharatiya Mahasangh Party), Anand Sharma (Sanyogavadi Party), Bhim Prakash Jigyasu (Veer Indian Party), Gayadeen Ahirwar (Bharatiya Kisan Party) and Shyamsundar Sharma (Rashtriya Janata Party).

Those fighting it out as Independent candidates are Naveen Chandra Dubey, Babli, Sanjay Sharma, Parag Kaushik, Geeta Rani Sharma, Sunil Gautam, Mahesh Kumar Soni, Pramod Attri, Iklakh, Km Shalu, Ritu Sinha, Mohd Mumtaj Aalam, Rodas Gupta, Mahkar Singh, Praveen Sharma and Sanjeev Kumar, according to the election office.

The Lok Sabha constituency of Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida and, covers five assembly constituencies and has over 26 lakh registered voters.